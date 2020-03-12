NCAA Basketball Men’s and Women’s Tournaments Canceled

ESPN.com and CNN.com were the first to report that the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments have been canceled for 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.

Details are a bit sketchy at this time. But, the NCAA released the following statement:

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA Championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

CNN reports that golf, lacrosse, tennis, and the College World Series would also be canceled, given the language of the release.