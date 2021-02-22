Nearly $3 Million of Cocaine Soaked Corn Flakes Seized In Ohio

A South American drug lord thought his idea on how to get 44 pounds of cocaine to the U.S was Grrrreat.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced on their website that they just snagged the most expensive cereal ever shipped,

On February 13, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati intercepted smuggled narcotics in a shipment of cereal originating from South America. The shipment contained about 44 pounds of cocaine coated corn flakes, which could have a street value of up to $2,822,400.

Get our free mobile app

This shipment of cereal was on route from Peru to a private residence in Hong Kong when it made a stop in Cincinnati. That's when a drug sniffing dog raised a red paw. The cereal tested positive for cocaine. Lots and lots of cocaine. Customs and Border Protection officers are rarely surprised by how drugs are hidden these days.

Some ways people have tried to transport narcotics will shock you according to rehabs.com,

...inside the foreskin of the penis. It’s hard for officers to find the location of drugs in this case without doing a complete cavity search. A man was caught in Kentucky trafficking drugs in this way as he entered prison, and he ended up with another charge on his record.

The DEA was keeping up their hard work when they found ecstasy formed to look like Viagra pills. One of personal favorites would be carrier pigeons. Yes, a pigeon was busted with crack in his little birdy backpack.

In summary, just say no to any frosted cereal coming from Peru.