Nearly 50 Types of Bagged Salad Sold in Michigan Recalled Due to Cyclospora

A recall of bagged salad mixes that may be contaminated with the cyclospora parasite has been issued in several states including Michigan.

There are 50 different types of bagged salad sold in Michigan that has been recalled due to possible health risks from Cyclospora and currently, the CDC is reporting there have been 200 illnesses.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Fresh Express on June 27 recalled the bagged salad mixes that contain either iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrots and have the product code Z178 or a lower number. The product code is in the upper right-hand corner. The products were sold between June 6 and June 26. The “Best by” date on the products run through July 14, 2020.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In addition to Michigan, the products were sold in at least 30 other states. The bulk of the illnesses have occurred in primarily Midwest states. The recall is for the Fresh Express branded products as well as products made by Fresh Express for retail store brands sold at ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Walmart. You can view the complete list by clicking here.

Photo: Press Release FDA

Photo: Press Release FDA

According to the FDA statement, cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection can be treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Consumers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.