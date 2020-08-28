Neck Gaiters, Bandanas No Longer Acceptable at Northern MI Casino

Little River Casino in Manistee is going to make their rules for face covering a little more strict soon.

Starting on Monday, September 7th, bandanas, neck gaiters, and face masks with valves will no longer be acceptable as face coverings at Little River Casino Resort in Manistee. According to the casino, "These types of face coverings allow unfiltered, exhaled air and respiratory droplets to escape more easily." Guests arriving with those types of face coverings will be offered a disposable mask upon entering.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As of right now, Little River Casino makes it a requirement that guests wear face coverings at all times, with the exceptions of:

Dining in one of the restaurants.

Eating or drinking on the gaming floor.

In a hotel room.

Smoking in the designated smoking areas.

Little River Casino also has other protocols when it comes to visiting. Guests are asked not to visit if they have traveled internationally in the last 14 days, been told to isolate in the last 14 days, or if they have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Non-touch temperature checks are done at the entrances and any guest with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed in.

Currently, only guests that are 18-years-old and older are allowed at the resort until further notice. Many of the resorts facilities are open right now including the hotel, RV park, and outdoor pool. However, the Nectar Spa & Salon and Big Lake Buffet are closed until further notice. For more information about Little River Casino Resort, click here.

Source: Little River Casino Resort