There is an old saying find a job you love and you will never work a day in your life. It has been a while since I went to school, but if I remember correctly this quote came from an ancient Chinese statement from Confucius.

I don't recall any time on the earth where there have been so many jobs available, not to mention so many career choices to pick from. Everything from restaurants, health care, drivers, factory, retail and so much more hiring right now.

Get our free mobile app

Well, if you want a different job and you like watching those prison shows on guards and inmates, this might be a career for you. The Michigan Department of Corrections is needs employees and many of them.

How Many Jobs And Where

Right now there are over a hundred corrections officer openings in Jackson's prisons and as many as 800 across the state according to fox47news.com

One reason is many have retired says Spokesperson Chris Gautz.

We were hiring hundreds and hundreds of officers in the '80s when we were building prisons all the time, get tough on crime," he said. "There was a lot of need for a lot of prisons, so we hired a lot of people back in the '80s. Now they’re all retirees. We have a retirement boom that we’ve been experiencing for the last probably good five, six years if not longer.

Many openings are for correction officers, some in foodservice, LPN's, and RN's

Starting pay is pretty good, officers would start at $18.56 an hour with full state benefits. You also get paid from day one with the training academy which goes for eight weeks. And then eight weeks of on-the-job training.

Here Is How To Apply

For more info and to apply, go to Michigan.gov/corrections.

25 Michigan Roadside Oddities