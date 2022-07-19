It was a shocking and crushing blow when THE toy store went bankrupt in 2018 and all their stores closed. Toy "R" Us, the place to go for toys, games, etc., especially for Christmas, came to the end of the line. The big store in front of Center Point Mall, here in Grand Rapids locked their doors and went bye bye as did all their other stores across the country.

The website CNN.com is reporting that now, it's 2022 and Toys "R" Us is making a major comeback. The toy store brand will be just about everywhere for the holidays.

Where will they be? Toys "R" Us will be in every US Macy's as they begin to open "Toy Departments" late this month through October, in a new partnership with the toy retailer's parent company, WHP Global.

Not sure how big their toy department will be at the Woodland and RiverTown Crossing malls, but just having them back is a real morale boost to the retail economy. And, I guess we can expect to see them at other West Michigan Macy's locations, too.

The big flagship stores like Chicago, New York, L.A. and more, will have 10,000 square feet in their stores. That's a lot of square feet! And, that's not all. The Toys "R" Us may expand more during the peak holiday season.

Of course Geoffrey giraffe will be back, too with all sorts of photo opps.

Toys "R" Us products have been available on Macy's website and ToysRUs.com since last August, but soon you'll be able to enjoy shopping inside the comfort of Macy's stores.

