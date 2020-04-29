Nestle’s Permit to Extract Michigan Groundwater Upheld by Judge

The challenge to their permit was filed back in 2018.

Nestle has won the right to keep their permit to extract 576,000 gallons. of groundwater per day from two streams in Osceola County.

Their permit was granted two years ago by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) under then-Governor Rick Snyder. The decision was widely criticized, especially because the permit was granted during the same time as the Flint water crisis.

That same year, Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians filed a challenge against the permit, saying that the water extraction would negatively impact the area and its natural resources.

On April 24th, a judge ruled against the challenge, which paves the way for Nestle to extract even more water for their Ice Mountain brand.