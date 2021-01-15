New $1650 Grant Now Available For Displaced Workers in Michigan

It's no secret that, right now, restaurant workers and owners are struggling. So many people are in so many industries. But, there's a bit of hope on the horizon with a new grant available to those who are eligible.

Back in November, a restriction went into place from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that limited gatherings and put restrictions on entertainment facilities and indoor dining. Those employees that were affected by this order are now able to apply for a one time grant of $1,650 starting today, as reported by NBC News 25.

The window is short lasting - starting today and lasting only until 5pm on January 25th and will remain open to all applicants during that time. Meaning, it's not awarded to whoever submits their applications first.

Now, if there's any confusion on who should be applying for this grant, here's a list of industries where employees may have been impacted:

Bars

Banquet Halls

Bowling Allies

Cafeterias

Casinos

Caterers

Food Trucks

Golf Courses

Hotels, Motels, Bed & Breakfast, Resorts

Nightclubs

Restaurants

Theaters

And other such recreational facilities

As someone who has a significant other who works in one of the listed industries, I know firsthand how stressful the situation of not having work and really not being able to do anything about it can be. This grant feels like an encouraging step in the right direction for those that desperately need help.

Regardless of whether or not you're approved, all applicants are expected to receive an email no later than February 26th confirming their status.

If you are going to apply here's some information you should have ready:

Legal name

Mailing address

Social security number

Date of hire

Employer business name, manager name, phone number and email address

Proof of employment in November 2020 via a paystub or signed letter on business letterhead stating employment was impacted by MDHHS Order of November 2020

Those who want to apply can do so here. And my fingers shall remain crossed for any and everyone applying that they might finally find some relief.

