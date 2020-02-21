Michigan could become the second state to ban cat declawing.

21 House legislators have introduced the bill which states

An individual shall not perform by any means an onychectomy, a partial or complete phalangectomy, or a tendonectomy procdure, or any other surgical procedure that prevents normal functioning of the claws, on a cat in this state, unless the procedure is necessary for a therapeutic purpose.

The bill defines "therapeutic" as necessary for a medical purpose or to alleviate discomfort/pain.

If someone breaks this law they would face a fine of up to $1,000.

Owners usually elect to declaw their cats to prevent them from scratching things, such as furniture. Not only is the claw removed but the actual bone that the claw grows out of. Think of it as someone cutting off your fingertip.

Several agencies [such as the American Academy of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), American Animal Hospital Association, and the Humane Society of the United States] oppose the practice.

New York became the first state to ban the practice in July 2019