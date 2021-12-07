If you're speeding in a construction zone, you could be getting a ticket even if there are no police officers nearby. A new bill would put cameras in construction zones in Michigan in order to catch drivers who are going above the posted speed limit.

Lawmakers in Lansing are considering the legislation which is designed to protect road crews and cut down on the number of deaths to construction workers.

Work Zone Crashes Can Lead to Death for Construction Workers

According to data provided to Fox 17 by the Michigan Department of Transportation, there were 4,035 work zone crashes in 2020. That lead 1,050 injuries and 14 deaths.

Other States Have Seen Success

Lance Binoniemi, the Vice President of Government Affairs with the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association says the program has cut down on speeding in other states.

“As we've studied different ways in which we can protect our workers within those work zones, we found that 17 other states have adopted a way to capture speeders through camera enforcement within the work zones,” Binoniemi says."And they have shown some extremely positive results in slowing speeders down and preventing repeat offenders."

House Bill 5272 Not Proposed as a Money Grab

Binoniemi goes on to say that the use of automated cameras in work zones would be transparent so drivers would know exactly where they are being used.

"It’s not a money grab, it's an attempt to slow people down,” he says.

The bill has bipartisan support from lawmakers.

