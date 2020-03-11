New Coronavirus Cases Trigger State of Emergency for Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Michigan after two new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Two new cases of the coronavirus in two separate counties have been confirmed according to WWMT,

A middle-aged man and woman are both hospitalized after state tests came back positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. One is from Oakland County and another is from Wayne County.

Here are steps you can take to protect yourself from this virus according to the CDC,

Clean your hands often Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

If you are sick you are urged to stay home except to get medical care.