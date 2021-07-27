New COVID Variant Confirmed In Calhoun County
We knew it was just a matter of time. And time has caught up with Calhoun County. The county Public Health Department is confirming the first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the Battle Creek area. The virus has been identified during testing of a Calhoun County resident. As it has been doing with all verified cases of COVID-19, the Public Health Department has staff members working on contact tracing to identify people who have had close contact. The department reports:
The Delta variant was first identified in India and resulted from mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to CDC, early findings show that the Delta variant may be associated with an increased risk of death but more research needs to be done. Research also shows that the Delta variant may be significantly more transmissible than other variants.
Read more COVID-19 Delta variant information from the CDC here.
The Department is also saying,
Based on available evidence, vaccines are effective in lowering your risk of severe adverse health outcomes due to the Delta variant. The Calhoun County Public Health Department is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to become more prevalent.
Recommendations include:
Get fully vaccinated
Wear a mask around others if not vaccinated; especially in crowded indoor areas
Stay six feet apart from others if not vaccinated
Wash hands often
Stay home when you feel ill. Get tested if you have symptoms
Ventilate indoor spaces
Vaccines are available at the Calhoun County Public Health Department and many other locations throughout the community. Schedule an appointment by calling
269-969-6363 or visit.
