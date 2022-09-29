Things are happening in downtown Three Rivers! Just months after the new Useless Creatures Brewing Co. opened in the former Kelsey Block Brewing space, a new eatery is planned next door.

The Kent Eatery & Spirits is set to open at 45 N Main Street at the site of the former event space, Venue 45.

A lot has happened since news first broke of the new establishment back in March of this year. In one of their first posts on social media the new eatery wrote,

The Miller family is pleased to announce “The Kent Eatery & Spirits.” A casual restaurant coming soon to historic downtown Three Rivers simply focusing on good food, good drinks, good service and good times. Follow for more information coming soon!

That all sounds "good" to me; definitely a philosophy I can get behind!

Judging from their tentative menu, the Kent Eatery plans to have all your favorites: burgers, fish and chips, pork chops, and meatloaf. However, for those with a more "refined" palate you'll find items such as roast pumpkin soup, foie gras mousse, and a smoke whitefish spread-- you had me at pumpkin!

What Happened to Venue 45?

Records show that Venue 45 opened in 2019, but the business appears to have been short lived as the establishment was recently sold in June 2022. According to the commercial listing, the building at 45 N. Main Street was being sold as "turnkey for another restaurant operator."

The Civil War era building features original tin ceiling and ornate wall, original refinished hardwood floors, new ADA restrooms, and new exterior façade. There are even two apartments for rent above the establishment!

Coming Soon?

As far as we can tell, husband and wife owners Don and Shelly Miller, along with their son chef Chad Miller, have not set an opening date as of this writing. In response to questions on Facebook the page simply says, "We will let you know when we know." However, reactions from locals seem to be favorable:

"I'm so glad to see a restaurant coming that offers food other then hamburgers, pizza or wings. I can't wait to eat here." - Laura Awe

"You had me with the salads… you still had me with the bread pudding… and basically everywhere between. I cannot wait." - Steven Ruggles

"Menu looks good. I wish you much luck on your success." - Jerry Foote

