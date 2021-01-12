New Girl Scout Cookie Available In Michigan Is Toasty Good

Girl Scout cookies are available in Michigan now. Of course with Covid-19, sales will have to take place on-line but to get you motivated to do some clickety-click on the old keyboard, the Girl Scouts worked long hours in the cookie kitchen to create and bake their newest flavor. Especially if you love French Toast.

A French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing called Toast Yay! will make your mouth water. Now hopefully, despite the high demand, you'll be able to get yours ordered because I'm thinking it won't be as easy as ordering the usual delicious Thin Mints, Samoa's, and Tag-a-longs you're accustomed to ordering every year.

But once you do get your mitts on this toast-shaped cookie you'll find it's full of French toast flavor and flair and stamped with the trusted Girl Scouts’ signature trefoil on top. It's a win-win in my book. Don't believe me? take a peek.

Tell me you don't want one now...lol

Remember too - Every package you purchase helps girls gain the people skills and business smarts they need to take on the world with confidence. She learns how to talk (and listen!) to her customers, and how to work as a team with other girls, too

To check on availability in your area. CLICK HERE

The history of Girl Scout cookie began from the kitchens and the ovens of Mom's and Girl Scouts as early1917 and has been an American staple ever since. If you want to learn more and even try your hand at some cookie recipes go ahead and give it a shot.

In the meantime, time for me to sneak the last box of Toasty Yay's and down em before the rest of the family finds out I have them.