New Michigan Auto Insurance Help Line Available Now

Michigan is about to go through some major auto insurance changes, and the state has set up a hotline to help drivers navigate them.

For the first time ever, Michigan drivers will be able to buy less no-fault medical coverage with their auto insurance. Michigan had been one of the only states to only give drivers unlimited medical coverage in case of an injury accident. Starting in July, drivers will be able to choose their amount.

The state has set up a new website here that will help drivers navigate through the changes.

If you would like to speak to someone on the phone, there is a hotline available to call at 833-275-3437. Finally if you would like to email questions about auto insurance, just send them to autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

According to the DIFS, the new system will stop insurance companies from using some non-driving factors when setting rates. In the past they have used information such as a drivers occupation, education credentials and whether they own a home.

The Free Press broke down some of the new choices below.

Choices to make

Starting July 2, Michigan drivers who are on Medicare or have commercial health insurance that covers car crashes (and with a per-person deductible no higher than $6,000) can choose to completely opt out of no-fault medical benefits.

Other drivers will be required to purchase some no-fault medical coverage, known as personal injury protection or PIP, with their auto insurance. They can pick from several options: