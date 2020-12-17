New Michigan Bill Will Allow College Athletes To Be Paid

One of the biggest scams in sports is finally coming to an end. A new bill being put in place by lawmakers here in Michigan will finally allow college athletes to be paid for their hard work.

The governor is expected to sign a bill soon to give college athletes their much-deserved cut.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

the NCAA and athletic conferences could not block student-athletes from being compensated under a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign. A second measure would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes. Source:NBC25.com

It's crazy that it took this long before a solid bill was put in place to help college athletes get paid. I've always wondered why college athletes never make any money off their likeness. Now, there will be a few people that will say stupid stuff like, "They shouldn't be focused on the money right now" or whatever dumb line NCAA officials have used for years to exploit athletes.

When it comes to NOT paying these college athletes for their likeness, there isn't an excuse in the world that makes sense to me. It alls comes back to corrupt money-hungry systems taking advantage of struggling athletes. With this new bill, we can finally see some of that money going to college students.