New Michigan Hotline Available For Workers To File COVID-19 Complaints

There is a new hotline for Michigan workers to use if they need to file a complaint or ask questions about their employers COVID-19 safety measures.

The hotline was set up by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and can be reached at 1-855-723-3219. If you notice an employer who is putting workers or customers at risk, feel free to call the hotline.

In an interview with ABC12.com, MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said “If employers follow the workplace guidelines, we can ensure Michiganders can return home healthy and safe,”

The hotline is dedicated to give Michiganders a safe space to talk to the government about their employers response to the coronavirus pandemic. MIOSHA has laid out COVID-19 Workplace Guidelines for Employers and Employees as well as COVID-19 Interim Enforcement Plan that is designed to mitigate risk and provide as much safety as possible for current and returning workers.