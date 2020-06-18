New Petition Drive Challenges State Emergency Powers

A group calling itself “Unlock Michigan” is launching a petition drive to challenge the rights of a Michigan Governor to impose unlimited emergency declarations and closing orders. It has submitted its proposed petition language to the State Board of Canvassers. The group believes no Governor of the state should have what amounts to complete and total control as exemplified by the declarations and orders issued in the last three months by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The State Board of Canvassers will be accepting public comments on the effort through next Tuesday. The board must issue a decision on whether the petition language is acceptable by the middle of next month.

The pending legal challenges against the Governor’s actions may bring the drive to a close if the emergency powers of the office of the Governor are curtailed by the courts.