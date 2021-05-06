Interesting New Pew Study; White Liberals More Likely To Have Mental Problems

Before everyone gets upset with me I want to explain that this is not me coming to the conclusion that white liberals are more likely to have mental problems it is science.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on a Pew Research Center survey that was published back in March of 2020. Apparently, not many people were paying attention probably due to the Coronavirus concern.

Even a liberal magazine titled Evie wrote an article talking about the very real possibility that there is a “scientific correlation” between liberal ideas and mental illness. This certainly explains a lot. I am constantly trying to figure out why liberals/Democrats think the way they do and believe in such destructive policies that tear our families and society apart.

According to Pew’s research white liberals/Democrats are much more likely than their conservative/Republican peers to have been diagnosed with one or more mental conditions.

Interesting to note the difference is more pronounced in the younger aged category of 18 to 29-year-olds. Another interesting finding was that young white liberal/Democrat females were the most likely to have been diagnosed with a mental condition.

Here are the statistics of young women diagnosed with a mental condition:

56% of young white liberals

28% of young white moderates

27% of young white conservatives

Here are the statistics of young men diagnosed with a mental condition:

34% of liberal/Democrat men

22% of moderate men

of moderate men 16% of conservative men

These numbers seem to be pretty high across the board, why are so many people being diagnosed with mental problems? Could there be something else afoot here?

How old are congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib? That could actually explain an awful lot about what they say and the policies they advocate for.

Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A doctoral candidate by the name of Zach Goldberg came to the rescue of these liberal/Democrats when he posited the following about the disparity between liberal/Democrats and Conservative/Republicans when he stated that liberals are :

"more likely to seek mental health evaluations”

Sure Zach that could be it or perhaps not. I will once again point to congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, Zach what are your thoughts about them and their hatred for everything?

