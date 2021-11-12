Big Plans Ahead for the M Go Blue Barn Near Ann Arbor

You really can't head to Ann Arbor without seeing it. We're talking about the big M Go Blue barn that lets you know you're entering Wolverine country. My "we are almost there" landmark has become pretty much a local hot spot for photos and game day inspiration for fans for over 3 decades.

The barn, located in Lodi Township, has been a sense of pride for owners Bill and Katie Parker since 1992. They were the ones, that on the suggestion of their son Chris, installed the now-famous “M Go Blue” back in 1993, but it seems now the couple is looking to make some big changes to the barn....and I am pretty sure fans are gonna love it.

Click on Detroit is reporting that the couple is ready to turn the 121-year-old barn into the Barn & Grill. The new idea would see a complete renovation of the barn and turn it into a restaurant, a beer garden, and community gathering space with both indoor and outdoor seating. They are even eyeing a general store or miniature train for kids to ride along with a petting zoo.

“We find ourselves kind of in this scary predicament knowing that they would somehow sell the property in order to fund their retirement and yet not find anyone willing to preserve the barn. Developers don’t care about the presence of the barn. The location is so prime that they want to put up a housing development", they told Click on Detroit.

The Next Step

Bill & Kate have enlisted the help of some experts in the field to see their dream become a reality. Local architect and historic preservationist Chuck Bultman and barn construction expert and general contractor David Haig have jumped on board to create the new venue. They both had a hand in the designing and building of the popular Zingerman’s Cornman Farms in Dexter.

Making it Happen

Having a great idea is one thing, making it happen, well that can cost money. Click on Detroit reported that the Parkers have launched a Kickstarter to raise money for the first phase of funding for the project. those dollars will be used for a feasibility study, architectural plans, engineering drawings, a topographical site survey, and more. They have a target of $200,000 they are hoping to reach.

If you want to help out, click here for The Parker’s Kickstarter campaign that will end on December 17.