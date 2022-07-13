New Portage Eatery Promises to Be 100% Plant-Based & Gluten-Free

If you're someone who follows a strictly gluten-free or plant-based diet, you may be happy to learn that more dining options are coming to the Kalamazoo area.

On their Facebook page, Sweet Bees Gluten Free Bakery, in Paw Paw, announced that they are opening a new eatery in Portage.

GloFoods, as it will be called, will offer sandwiches, soups, charcuterie, and more that will be 100% gluten-free and plant-based. Now, this is a brand new announcement. Meaning that while Sweet Bees has acquired the space, which is located at 7083 S. Westnedge Ave in Portage, that's about as far as they've gotten. An official opening date has not been announced but, according to their post, they're hoping to have GloFoods open by early Fall of this year:

But, a place that's 100% gluten-free and plant-based? It definitely feels like a first for the area. Again, an official opening date has yet to be announced. For updates, follow Sweet Bees Gluten Free Bakery on Facebook.

