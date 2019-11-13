New Program Designed to Help Michigan Veterans Get Jobs
The Helmets to Hardhats program will assist veterans with skills training and career opportunities in the construction trades.
Governor Whitmer has announced that the Michigan National Guard will be formalizing a partnership with the Michigan Helmets to Hardhats, a national program administered by the Center for Military Recruitment, Assessment, and Veterans Employment.
As commander-in-chief of the Michigan National Guard, I am committed to ensuring our veterans have access to the support they’ve earned, like affordable housing, good-paying jobs, and quality health care...Every brave man and woman who put their lives on the line in service to our state deserves a path that provides real economic opportunity.
Statewide Helmets to Hardhats director Ed Koledo says the effort "will create connections for all returning Veterans with the union construction skilled trades in a growing, high-demand industry.” The idea is to ease the transition to civilian life.