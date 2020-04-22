New Symptom of the Coronavirus: “COVID Toes”

This virus is way more than the flu. It has many different symptoms and effects on people. Not only is it killing African-American's at a high rate. It's also killing MEN almost 70 to 30 percent over women. In New York, it's nearly two men dead to one woman.

Some people are asymptomatic carriers and it's hard to tell if they even have it. Doctors are now seeing a phenomenon called "COVID toes" on asymptomatic carriers and severe cases, mainly in children or young adults. "COVID Toes" are purple or blue toe lesions typically painful to touch and could have a hot burning sensation.” There are no current studies to validate the phenomenon but it's something I'll be watching for with my little one.

