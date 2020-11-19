New Timeline for MHSAA Sports, Winter Competitions Begin in January 2021

A few days after the Michigan High School Athletic Association put their postseasons in three sports on pause, their Representative Council completed a new timeline for when the state titles will be determined.

The MHSAA's council, which includes several athletic directors statewide, met on Wednesday, November 18th, to discuss the timeline for the postseason schedules for Girls Volleyball, Girls Swimming and Diving in the Lower Peninsula, and both 8-Man and 11-Man Football. The three-week stoppage came after the emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, November 15th to shut down several businesses and activities due to the rampant spread of COVID-19 over the last month.

When the stoppage was announced, the Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals were slated to take place November 20th and 21st at three Michigan high schools. Volleyball was scheduled for its State Quarterfinals on November 17th, followed by the Semifinals November 19th and 20 and the Finals on November 21st The final two rounds were all set to take place here in Battle Creek at Kellogg Arena.

Lastly, football still had a long way to go. The 8-Man ranks were scheduled to hold their State Semifinals and the 11-Man teams remaining were to hold their Regional Finals.

The MHSAA formally announced the new schedule that remains for the postseason with the intent to complete all three Fall sports before the end of 2020. These competitions will be held after the emergency order is lifted December 8th, barring any further delays.

Girls Swimming and Diving - The Diving finals will be held Tuesday, December 22<nd, followed by the Swimming finals on Wednesday, December 23rd. Division 1 will be held at Hudsonville High School, Division 2 at Grand Rapids Northview and Division 3 at Lake Orion. Among the local divers, Kennedy Lynn of Marshall will be competing at Lake Orion after finishing seventh in Regionals at St. Johns.

Volleyball - The State Quarterfinals will now take place on Tuesday, December 15th at neutral sites, followed by the Semifinals at Kellogg Arena December 17th and 18th. The Finals are Saturday, December 19th. Two area squads remain in the postseason for volleyball with Bronson in Division 3 and St. Philip in Division 4. Bronson will play Monroe St. Mary Catholic at Whitmore Lake High School for their Quarterfinal. St. Philip's Quarterfinal will be at Portage Northern against Lansing Christian.

Football - For the 8-Man teams remaining, the State Semifinals in both division will be played either Tuesday, December 15th, or Wednesday, December 16th. The State Finals take place either December 21st or 22nd at Midland Community Stadium in Midland. For the 11-Man squads, the Regional Finals are also either December 15<supth or 16<supth, followed by the State Semifinals December 21st and 22nd. The State Finals will take place at Ford Field in Detroit with Divisions 2, 4, 6 and 8 on Monday, December 28th, followed by Divisions 1, 3, 5 and 7 on Tuesday, December 29th. None of our area teams remain in the postseason for football.

With the shift of the postseasons in these sports, the Representative Council also stated that they will determine if the postseasons for the Winter sports will be pushed back. That meeting is scheduled for December 4th Competitions in these sports are now slated for January 4, 2021. Practices in these sports are already taking place, but are set for virtual workouts and communications during the three-week pause.