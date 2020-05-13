MICHIGAN SMALL TOWN: New Troy, Berrien County

New Troy's humble beginnings kicked off in 1836 when Hiram & Solomon Gould constructed a mill along the Galien River. The following year, the area was platted as 'Troy' by Joseph James.

The first post office began operating in June 1852 with Charles Beard as postmaster. It was given the name 'Weesaw', named after a second chief of the Potawatomi tribe, whose name meant “He, the Torchbearer”. The post office closed down in September 1852, re-opened in January 1854.

Two miles west of town, the Chicago & W. Michigan (Pere Marquette) Railroad came through and named the depot “Troy Station”. With that, old Troy changed its name by adding the word “New” to their moniker. New Troy was given a post office in 1865 with Charles Bostwick taking duties as postmaster.

The Troy Station (Weesaw) post office closed again for good in 1872. When it closed, the community changed its name to “Sawyer” after local land owner Silas Sawyer, which it remains to this day.

NEW TROY