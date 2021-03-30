New Tulip Festival Events Added For 2021

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lowered it has allowed the organizers of the Tulip Festival in Holland to add more events for you to enjoy.

It was sad that the Tulip Time Festival was cancelled last year but thanks to COVID-19, that was one of many events that did not happen out of trying to keep Michiganders safe.

Tulip Time is back this year and runs May 1 - 9. Because of COVID-19 protocols it still will not be a full blown festival like in 2019 and previous but with the lighter restrictions it is allowing more room for events to take place.

According to WOOD, some changes have been made to bring some of your favorite events back to the Tulip Festival under Michigan's new COVID-19 rules:

If you would like a tour and learn the history of Holland, there is now a 2 mile tour that will end with a one-hour reception with the city's mayor. You must be 21 or older to be a part of this event.

You can now purchase potted tulips at the pre-festival tulip sale that is designed to help raise money for future Tulip Festivals.

The Dutch Costume Exhibit and Dutch Market will run May 1 - 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center Place. Purchase your tickets online.

The Tulip Time Carnival Midway is back but there will be restrictions on how many people can be in the area at anytime. Social distancing will be required. Limited daily ride wristbands will be available. You will definitely want to order your wristbands online early.

Virtual Artisan Market will have original pieces you can purchase online.

If you love yoga, there will be Yoga in the Tulips with 3 different sessions on May 2 at 10 a.m., May 3 at 7 p.m. and May 4 at 7 p.m. You must register online to attend.

There will be a free Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt. Just pick up the event flier with details at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, information booths or can be downloaded here.

There will be two classes offered by artist Carolyn Stich for the Tulip Time Painting event.

The Tulip Time Quilt Raffle tickets can be purchased through May 9 for a shot at winning a handmade "Happy Tulips" quilt. Winner selected May 10.

If you need any information regarding the Tulip Time Festival, call 800-822-2770 or go to their website found here.