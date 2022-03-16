New Underwater Spearfishing Licenses Now Available in Michigan

Michigan anglers now have a new fishing license option to grab this year.

Some new regulation changes were adopted last month by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. One of the new changes includes the expansion of underwater spearfishing opportunities throughout the state. The new regulation gives anglers the chance to harvest additional species.

Anglers across the state will now be able to do some underwater spearfishing in Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Underwater spearfishing for walleye, northern pike, and lake trout has been added to the following areas:

Lake Michigan Waters south of the southernmost pier in Grand Haven

Lake Huron Waters south of the southernmost pier of the Thunder Bay River and extending shout to the mouth of the St. Clair River.



Fishermen will have to get a new underwater spearfishing license and meet monthly effort and harvest reporting requirements. You can get this special license for free from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources unless a DNR Sportcard is needed. For more information on underwater spearfishing and other fishing regulations, click here.

The new fishing season in Michigan also begins on April 1st. When you purchase your new fishing license for Michigan, it will remain valid through March 31st, 2023. Anyone 17 years of age or older must have a Michigan fishing license to fish in the state. Michigan residents can pick up an annual all-species fishing license for just $26 for the year. Get all the details and purchase your Michigan fishing license here.

