On December 10, 2019, 44 Democrats introduced bill H.R.5383 called the New Way Forward Act to the House Committee on the Judiciary. On January 30, 2020, the House Committee on the Judiciary referred the bill to the House Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship.

This New Way Forward Act is one of the most radical legislation ever proposed in the history of our country. Yes, we need immigration reform but this bill is not immigration reform it is the complete obliteration of our current immigration system and replacing it with the expressed purpose of helping foreign-born criminals to move and live right here in the good old United States of America. The bill would allow people who have committed serious felonies in ours and other countries to move here legally.

Two of the co-sponsors are from Michigan, one Rashida Tlaib we could have guessed and would have been surprised if she did not co-sponsor this bill but another Michigan Representative surprised me. The other Michigan Representative is little known Andy Levin from Michigan’s 9th congressional district in the Warren/Royal Oak area.

A press release from Representative Jesus Garcia, a Democrat from Illinois’s stated the felony:

Convictions … should not lead to deportation

When he talks about convictions he does mean convictions on minor violations he and the other 43 sponsors are talking about serious crimes that can send you to prison for as long as 5 years.

What will this bill do, well here it is:

The minimum prison sentence for crimes that still require deportation would rise from one to five years. By the way according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics data crimes such as car theft, fraud, weapons offenses, rape, child abuse, and some manslaughter offenses have received fewer than a 5-year prison sentence. That means if 20% of elected Democrat Representatives get their way and the New Way Forward Act becomes law all immigrants who commit the above crimes and receive sentences less than 5 years would remain in the country and be eligible for citizenship one day.

Under current U.S. law, a legal U.S. immigrant cannot be deported if they commit an “aggravated felony” or a “crime of moral turpitude”. What is a “crime of moral turpitude”? They include despicable and depraved acts such as molesting a child. Under the Democrats New Way Forward Act, they eliminate “crimes of moral turpitude” as a reason for deportation. By the way, the entire group of “aggravated felony” is also eliminated as a reason for deportation.

There will no longer be any crimes that automatically require deportation

This bill will also give new powers to our immigration judges which would allow them to repeal a deportation order. According to the bill “the immigration judge finds such an exercise of discretion appropriate in pursuit of humanitarian purposes, to assure family unity, or when it is otherwise in the public interest".

This bill would also create a new right called the “right to come home”. That means the law would order our government to create a “pathway for those previously deported to apply to return to their homes and families in the United States,” as long as they would have been eligible to stay under the new law. This law would have all of us pay for all these criminals to come back “home”. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of convicted criminals.

Remember we are not just talking about people you have committed their crimes here in the United States, served their time and then were deported. We are also talking about those who have committed these same crimes in their countries of origin. Those crimes could not be considered when determining their “right” to live here in the United States and get on the path to becoming a U.S. citizen.

There is more but I will stop here, check out the actual language of the bill right here and learn all you want about this bill.

This bill shows exactly how radical the establishment Democratic Party has become. They are no longer your grandfather's party. Please spread the word by sharing this piece on all your social media sites, the "news" is not talking about this New Way Forward Act at all so we the people must.

