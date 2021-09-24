Newborn Loungers Being Recalled After 8 Babies Died

Being a new parent is exciting and for some all the baby clothes and accessories is part of that excitement. But new parents need to be alert of a recall that has already left some newborns dead.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall of about 3.3. million newborn loungers:

Boppy Original Newborn Lounger

Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger

Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger

The Boppy's were sold in a variety of colors and designs and measure 23-inches long and 7 inches high. They were sold nationwide in stores and online including Target, Amazon.com, Pottery Barn Kids, and Walmart. They were available in stores from 2003 up until this September.

The Boppy Company

All the babies suffocated when put on their back, side, or stomach on the lounger. The deaths happened between December 2015 and June 2020.

The chairman for the U.S. CPSC said that these loungers, while not meant to be for sleeping, pose too much of a risk to continue to keep them on the market.

The company itself also reiterated to parents to use products for their intended purposes and to follow all warnings and instructions.

Anyone who has this product is advised to immediately stop use and reach out to The Boppy Company at 800.416.1355 for a full refund. You can also submit your refund through their website. The loungers were priced for $30 to $44.

35,000 units were sold across Canada as well.

Back in June, Fisher Price recalled their baby gliders after four baby deaths, including one from Michigan.