ABANDONED MICHIGAN: Newport Missile Base Near Detroit

The photo gallery below shows many pictures of the abandoned Newport Missile Base, just south of Detroit. The base operated from 1955 - 1963 and is in a state of deterioration and vandalism, a far cry from it's former self. In fact, by now most - or all - of these buildings have been demolished.

What's so special about it?

According to loc.gov, "The Newport NIKE Missile Battery.....is one of sixteen original NIKE Missile Batteries that surrounded the city of Detroit, Michigan in 1958.....significant for its role in American military history, the history of the Cold War, and specifically the history of the Detroit Defense Area."

To see photos of what it looked like in the early 1960's, CLICK HERE.

I don't know the legalities of walking around the area, so any curiosity seekers will have to find out when you get there. It may be gated, it may not. Either way, it's an historic Michigan spot. Unfortunately, as I already mentioned, by now there may not be any structures left standing.

It's located next to Nike Park on Newport Road, between N. Telegraph & Grafton roads, west of Newport and north of Monroe.