Bronson Battle Creek has been named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Bronson Battle Creek is one of fewer than 250 hospitals in the nation to be awarded this honor.

Hospitals achieving Best Maternity Care Hospital status have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

According to Kirk Richardson, Sr. VP Community Care for the Bronson Healthcare system, “It is a true honor to learn that the maternity care we provide at Bronson Battle Creek is ranked among the best in the nation. Our team is dedicated to safely caring for women throughout pregnancy and childbirth and is proud to welcome more than 800 babies into the world each year.”

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities stand out for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”

Bronson Battle Creek also received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade in spring 2020 from The Leapfrog Group for overall hospital care. The grade is a highly respected measure of patient safety in the healthcare industry. Leapfrog assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to acute care hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. This ranking provides an important resource for patients, and a benchmark for hospitals, to determine how care at one hospital compares to others in a region.

Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group. The full list of recipients appears in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.