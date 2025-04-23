The Next Pope Could be a Michigander

After the death of Pope Francis earlier this week, the Roman Catholic College of Cardinals will convene in May to choose his successor. There's a chance that the man chosen as the next pope could be a Michigan native.

There are, of course, many options to take on the role. There are frontrunners, but a consensus on the next likely pick hasn't been drawn just yet. That leaves the door open for the possibility of the next pope being a Detroit native.

Get our free mobile app

It's Entirely Possible the Next Pope is From Michigan

Joseph William Tobin, 72, is one of 10 Americans listed by the Holy See Press Office as cardinal electors. The Metropolitan Archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, is the first Detroit-born priest ever to become a Catholic Cardinal.

Of the 252 members of the College of Cardinals, 138 will vote to choose the next pope. Tobin is among that group, though it's not entirely clear what his true prospects are at earning enough votes to be named the next pope. In some circles, he has a serious shot, but other publications don't mention him at all, such as Newsweek.

Of course, the political nature of the situation is worth noting. Like Pope Francis, Tobin is a more progressive-minded candidate. As the Detroit Free Press points out, Tobin has emphasized compassion over exclusion, notably when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community.

READ MOR: Michigan Student Survived MSU and FSU Shootings

READ MOR: Michigan Student Survived MSU and FSU Shootings

Many American Christians would prefer to see a more conservative-minded candidate assume the role. A candidate like Robert Sarah would fit their ideals much more closely.

For more information on Tobin's career and stances, the Detroit Free Press published an in-depth look into his candidacy for pope and the accomplishments throughout his career that strengthen his resume.

In Memoriam: 2025 Deaths A look at those we've lost. Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff