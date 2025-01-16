NFL Experts: Most Confident in Lions Winning Super Bowl LIX

The NFL is a talking league where a lot of opinions are thrown around before a climactic battle on the gridiron determines who was right and who was wrong all while drumming up a new narrative to discuss in the aftermath.

Everyone has an opinion on who is going to play in and win Super Bowl LIX. Of the eight teams remaining in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, most of the teams have a strong case for why the talking heads should back them.

Between the playmaking ability of Josh Allen and the Bills, the come-from-behind spirit of Washington, the rushing attack of Baltimore and Philadelphia, the getting-hot-at-the-right-time Rams, upstart and confident Texans, or the three-peat hopeful Chiefs, the best of the best are all that remains. Of course, then there's the Lions.

The Detroit Lions have had a multi-year climb to the mountaintop: just missing the playoffs in 2022, just missing the Super Bowl in 2023, record-setting campaign in 2024. They almost seem destined, especially with how they have handled a brutally strange string of injuries over the back half of the season.

Somehow the odds, both relative and literal, are in Detroit's favor to reach and win its first-ever Super Bowl, and a handful of NFL experts agree.

A quadrant of NFL.com editors ranked each remaining team based off of how confident they felt in the chances of the eight teams to reach and win Super Bowl LIX and they agreed that Detroit has the best shot, just edging past the back-to-back defending champion Chiefs.

Their argument is simple: The Lions, unlike the Chiefs, don't have to take on an NFL MVP candidate no matter what - assuming both No. 1 seeds reach their respective conference championship games as expected. Even if Detroit does have to face Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles, at least Detroit matches up quite well against the NFC East champions and will have a notable home-field advantage.

READ MORE: Washington Weak Spot Detroit is Primed to Exploit

The first NFC Championship Game hosted at Ford Field would be a tough environment for any team to beat the Detroit Lions in, all things being equal.

Confidence from NFL experts is one thing, and having home-field advantage is another. Detroit has to take the field and win its next two games to be where they want to be.

