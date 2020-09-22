When the NFL says wear a mask, they are dead serious. The NFL has fined three head coaches for not wearing masks on the sidelines.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and the Denver Broncos coach Vick Fangio were all fined $100,000 for violating the protocol between the league and the NFL Players Association.

The three coaches were not wearing masks on the sidelines of their teams' games. All three teams were also fined $250,000. The NFL is trying to keep everyone safe, which is why you do not see fans in the stands at games.

The NFL President sent out 32 memos to all teams reminding them that in the light of the pandemic our world is facing, masks would be mandatory. Anyone violating this rule would face disciplinary action against them and their team.

More fines may be coming soon. On Monday night football, the Raiders coach and New Orleans Coach did not wear masks during their match up.

Even the team's cheerleaders are wearing masks. If everyone did mask up, we could help slow down the spread of this deadly virus.

Looks like the only ones not wearing masks who are not in trouble for that are the cutouts of fans in some stadiums.

The Michigan State Spartans will be back on the field Saturday October 24th. It will be their first game of the season and they will host Rutgers. The only people allowed in the stands will be players' families and some MSU employees.

