The NFL Proclaims That ‘Football Is Gay’

I have discovered a very interesting video created, produced and published by the National Football League (NFL). Why they felt the need to proclaim that “Football is Gay” along with other statements is beyond me and apparently them because they have not explained it.

In this ad, the National Football League stated the purpose of their as was to celebrate "Pride Month". The ad declared the following:

“Football is gay, Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone."

See it for yourself:

Okay thanks for letting us know, do you feel proud of yourselves now?

Many times when someone feels the need to proclaim what they are that really means they may feel differently inside.

How about football is football?

Does it really matter what the person watching the event is?

Apparently, it is to the NFL.

