No Charges Will Be Filed Against Y Bar Owner for Drink Tampering

No evidence, case closed in drink tampering investigation according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

On April 15th, 2021 we broke the story regarding multiple accusations of drink tampering at the Y Bar and Bistro after a local college student posted a video on TikTok detailing her experience. The video that was uploaded by Grace Van Overberghe has been viewed over 1.3 million times since she uploaded it on April 14th. In that video that you can see below, Grace alleges that she along with at least 14 other girls tested positive for opioids after having no memory of their night at the Y Bar.

Multiple complaints were filed accusing Jon Rockwood, a co-owner of the Y Bar, of drugging their drinks. However, no evidence was found to support the claims according to WWMT,

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief David Boysen said investigators scoured hours of surveillance footage and conducted interviews with involved parties and weren’t able to find evidence to support the allegations.

We reached out to Y Bar after the allegations first came to light. They did not get back to us. However, Rockwood did deny all allegations to both WWMT and local law enforcement. We reached out to both the Y Bar and the alleged victim that made the viral TikTok for comment on the case being closed due to lack of evidence. We'll update this story when/if we hear back from them.

Women being "roofied" is a serious issue. Here are a few steps you can take to protect yourself from Women's Care,

Confirm that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Take your drink with you to the restroom.