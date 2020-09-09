No Injuries From Battle Creek Basement Fire

A quick response reduced the amount of damage that may have been caused from a fire late Tuesday night near Goguac Lake.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a home on the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive just before midnight. When they arrived, they spotted smoke billowing from the front door. The fire was located in the basement and was extinguished quickly.

Residents at the home were able to make their way out safely. An estimated amount of damage has not been determined but the Department has identified it as minimal at this time.

An official cause of the fire has not been determined, but the fire originated in an area of the basement near a dehumidifier.