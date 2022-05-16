Big changes are underway at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. The most visible of them is the removal of the building's dome over the Sun/Rain room. It would have been quite a sight to see the dome removed and hoised the air by a massive crane.

The shape of the object certainly could have made it look like a UFO flying over Kalamazoo.

Here's how the Nature Center describes the project:

After several years of research and planning, the Kalamazoo Nature Center's dome and roof are being replaced. The new dome and roof will greatly add to our ambitious goal of energy conservation. The animals in the pond were safely moved and the large trees were removed, having outgrown the space.

Here's what it looked like as the dome was removed from the roof.

This Instagram image gives another perspective of the dome removal

The Nature Center, if you've never visited, is located several miles north of Downtown Kalamazoo at 7000 Westnedge Ave along the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail and abutting the banks of the Kalamazoo River.

The Nature Center, if you've never visited, is located several miles north of Downtown Kalamazoo at 7000 Westnedge Ave along the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail and abutting the banks of the Kalamazoo River.

The Nature Center showcases the flora and fauna native to Southwest Michigan, incredible in its own right as nature always is.