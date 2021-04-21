‘No One’ Driving A Tesla Electric Car Crashes; There Is More To The Story

I read an article written by Bloomberg that originally caught my eye because the headline stated the following:

“Tesla with ‘no one’ driving crashes in Texas, killing two”

I was interested in this piece because I once test drove a Tesla and was informed that if the Autopilot feature was engaged, after 10 seconds with your hands off the wheel the car would slow to a stop.

Then I read the article that stated:

“The position of the victims, statements and other physical evidence suggest that “no one was driving the vehicle at the time of impact...It’s still under investigation.”

The article also stated that the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman “didn’t know whether the Autopilot feature was engaged”. If the AutoPilot was not engaged then why is anyone including Bloomberg speculating that the car was driverless?

None of that is what I found as the most interesting part of the article. The most interesting part of the article for me was the fact that it is reported that:

“it took more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, which burned for four hours”

I had no idea that these electric cars were such a fire hazard. I researched a little more and found an article at a website called Wildfiretoday that stated:

“Independent research and information for first responders produced by Tesla warn that a battery fire in an electric vehicle can take 3,000 gallons of water and up to 24 hours to fully suppress.”

Are the environmentalist aware of this little problem?

3,000 gallons is one thing, 30,000 gallons and hours to put the fire out is an entirely different matter.

Are they willing to give up that much water and the chemicals that are spewed into the air from these burning batteries? All for their electric cars and the massive amount of batteries that come with them? Not to mention that most of these batteries are charged with electricity created by coal.

Also where exactly do all these massive amounts of batteries go when they die?

