One of the Best Grocery Stores Still Isn’t in Michigan

Everyone in Michigan has their own strategy for grocery shopping. Some go for the cheapest and head to Aldi, others look for the regional grocery chain in Kroger, others keep it Pure Michigan by heading to Meijer - everyone else goes to Walmart.

There are plenty of great grocery stores in the state. Family Fare, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's. We've got options, and many of them are the best you could ask for, depending on your shopping experience priorities.

But being from the south, one expanding grocery chain sticks in the back of my mind and I wonder if it will ever make its way to the northern reaches of the country.

A recent 10 Best list from USA Today listed the best grocery stores in the country - even those that are regional. Publix landed at No. 7, just one spot behind Aldi.

Being from Alabama, you couldn't turn a city corner without seeing a Publix. They're famous for their Pub Subs, sport an incredible bakery, and carry a wealth of fresh produce and local products.

Publix is the type of store that you walk into and think "Damn, this is kind of nice." You'll feel the other end of that sentiment at the checkout line. You won't find Aldi prices at Publix.

But Southerners love this place in a way that is very similar to the Midwest's appreciation for Kroger.

But Kroger has invaded the Southeast. Aldi will convert many Winn-Dixie locations into Aldi locations in the Southeast. Could Publix look north to even the playing field?

The most northern locations are in Kentucky and Virginia. Kentucky was the most recent state to be added to the roster in early 2024. Kentucky is the eighth state to house a Publix location.

Publix announced a new CEO near the end of 2023, and while there aren't any concrete public details on the company's efforts to expand north, it seems to be something worth monitoring given their recent moves, as well as those of their new competitors.

So, will Michigan get a Publix soon? Maybe. But don't bet against it.

