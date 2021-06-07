No ‘Ring of Fire’, But Thursday Sunrise Eclipse Still Impressive

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ - MAY 20: A composite of images of the first annular eclipse seen in the U.S. since 1994 shows several stages, left to right, as the eclipse passes through annularity and the sun changes color as it approaches sunset on May 20, 2012 in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, leaving a ring of fire effect around the moon. The eclipse is casting a shallow path crossing the West from west Texas to Oregon then arcing across the northern Pacific Ocean to Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

With everything else going on, it may have escaped many of ours attention, but there's a sunrise eclipse that's going to happen on Thursday (June 10th) morning.

This part of the planet will be a good location to experience some of this phenomenon, but the most important factor in our being able to see it is the weather, and the forecast is iffy. There's some scattered rain showers predicted for the entire 24 time period surrounding this sunrise eclipse.

Unfortunately, unless your headed to the Northeastern part of the United States, you'll miss out on the most unique aspect. Forbes.com says New York and New Jersey are probably the best places to see 'red devils' horns' while further north in Boston and into Canada, there will be a "shark's fin".

But, unless you're reading this in Canada, you won't see the "Ring of Fire" effect, as the U.S.-Canadian borders are closed due to Covid-19.

For the western part of Michigan, all you'll see is a partial eclipse, with the best time to observe (safely) is 6:06am, and it'll be over by 6:39am.

If we miss this one, there's a lunar eclipse on November 19th, with the next solar eclipse in two and a half years, in October of 2023.

And, of course, remember not to look directly into the sun or you'll damage your eyes. Here's the best way to view it safely.

