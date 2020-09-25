If there's one constant about 2020 it's that almost everything we're used to is either not happening or definitely not going to happen the same way it has in the past, and the Detroit Thanksgiving Day Parade is no exemption.

The Parade Company, the company that produces the annual parade says that this year, spectators won't be allowed to line the parade route of the 94th Annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit, because of safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, much like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Detroit parade is being re-imagined and will be formatted for television. The parade will air in Detroit on WDIV Channel 4 and be available to watch online here in West Michigan on ClickonDetroit.com.

The theme for this year's parade which is “We Are One Together” will be very 2020 focused as they honor those who have been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the President and CEO of The Parade Company, Tony Michaels said in a press release,

“We have an extraordinary passion in bringing America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White to our community and believe this is an opportunity to show the country how our remarkable city and people have come together to make this beloved tradition happen. Our team has reviewed every aspect with the city of Detroit and the Detroit Police Department to ensure a safe environment. This is truly Detroit’s greatest tradition.”

The Parade Company website says the annual turkey trot which helps raise money for a number of area Detroit organizations will still happen but will be in a virtual format this year, just like most of the 5ks and runs have happened in 2020. Organizers stress that it will not be happening downtown, as large crowds are not allowed.

The one thing that is canceled is the Hob Nobble Gobble which happens at Ford Field; that event Is already scheduled for November 19, 2021.