The coronavirus pandemic has brought its share of confusion, conjecture, and rumors. One thing that has been clogging social media channels is concern that wearing a face mask interferes with one's ability to legally carry a concealed weapon in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made it mandatory that face coverings be worn in public places as of Monday (7/13) in Michigan.

A few social media posts have gone as far as to say that you can be arrested or fined for carrying a concealed weapon while wearing a face mask in Michigan.

That simply is not true.

One Michigan Sheriff's Department clarified the ruling in a Facebook post:

"The Sheriff's Office has been fielding several calls regarding carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask. There is nothing in the CPL statute for Michigan that makes it a crime to carry a weapon in compliance with a CPL while wearing a mask. Bottom line-you are not breaking the law if lawfully carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask."

Wearing a mask to conceal one's identity in order to commit a crime, however, is a different story.

Michigan Penal Code Act 328 of 1931 states: “A person who intentionally conceals his or her identity by wearing a mask or other device covering his or her face for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a crime is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 93 days or a fine of not more than $500.00, or both.”

