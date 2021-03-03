The Lost Michigan Lumber Village of Nogi

Someone recently asked me about the location of an old lumber town by the name of Nogi. It took some doing, but I was able to locate it's former site.

This particular gentleman told me his grandfather was born in Nogi, and recalls seeing a road sign for it. The road signs to Nogi are gone, as are any proof that the town even existed...there seems to be absolutely nothing left.

Nogi was a logging town approximately five miles north of Moran in Mackinaw County, between two little bodies of water: Bissell Creek and the Carp River. It is southeast of another tiny town by the name of Kenneth; while Kenneth still shows up on maps, Nogi does not. Timber was cut and hauled by the nearby Duluth, South Shore & Atlantic Railroad, which cut through Nogi.

That's about all we know about Nogi – it was a lumber town, and where it used to stand. No information could be found on its history, what businesses - aside from logging - it might have had, what it was named after, etc. Was it created as a postal stop? A railway station? Was it only a lumber camp?

I would almost bet that Nogi was created around the same time as Kenneth. Kenneth (sometimes called 'Johnson') was also a lumber settlement, created in 1900 and approximately 2½ miles northwest of Nogi.

Take a look at the photos and atlases below, that show proof of this elusive lumber town. If anyone can shed more light on this old community, please do.

THE LOST VILLAGE OF NOGI

