Nominate Your Favorite Burger Joint in Calhoun County 2020

When you're craving a burger, what's your go to restaurant in Calhoun County?

Ever sit in front of your TV and spend more time looking for something to watch on Netflix or Hulu than you actually spend watching a movie or TV show? Many of experience the same thing when the dreaded question of "what do you want for dinner" pops up. However, I feel like I can always eat a juicy cheese burger. With that being said, we're looking for your favorite burger joint in Calhoun County. You can nominate your favorite below. One nomination per restaurant is all that's needed. Nominating the same place more than once will not count as multiple votes.

Here are the Top 5 Burger Joints in Calhoun County last year.

#1 Brady's Pub with 28.11% of the vote

#2 Miller’s Time Out with 26.04% of the vote

#3 McGonigle’s Pub & Grill with 11.52% of the vote

#4 Ritzee Hamburgers with 5.99% of the vote

#5 Corner Cafe with 3.92% of the vote

