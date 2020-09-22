North American International Auto Show Moves to Fall 2021

In a year of the rescheduled event, the North American International Auto Show has once again changed dates.

2020 was slated to be the first year the annual mega car show was going to be held in the summer. Scheduled for June, organizers announced in March that she show would be pushed back to June of 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The venue, the TCF Center formally Cobo Hall, was also on tap to become a field hospital for COVID-19 cases.

Monday, the North American International Auto Show announced it will be moving the reimagined indoor and outdoor show to Fall 2021. Organizers also said that the NAIAS will remain in the fall going forward, and dates have been secured with TCF Center for at least the next three years.

NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a press release. “We have talked with many of our partners, particularly the OEMs, and they are fully on board and excited about the date change".

Alberts went on to say, the move-in dates is a positive for auto companies,

“Our responsibility as an auto show is to host a global stage for current products as well as mobility innovations of tomorrow,” Alberts said. “September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders. Spreading out major auto shows is a win for everyone, particularly our partners. It gives auto companies an opportunity to give it their best at each and every show, which creates excitement for those who attend, too".

The North American International Auto Show will now take place starting Tuesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 9, 2021.