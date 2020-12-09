Northern Lights Forecasted For Michigan Through Friday

Get away from the city lights because the Northern Lights are forecasted to be visible Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for December 9th through the 11th giving many in Michigan a chance to see the dazzling Northern Lights a.k.a Aurora Borealis.

This solar storm in particular is strong, allowing nearly the entire state of Michigan a chance to see "Lady Aurora" dance across the night sky. Normally one would have to drive north to view the lights in Michigan, but due to a large CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) effects from a solar flare that erupted from the sun, NOAA predicts a strong solar storm that will interact with the Earth's upper atmosphere producing the vividly hued "lights" that can be best viewed in areas with the least light pollution.

Light pollution may not be a factor for this particular storm for those in Michigan's Upper Peninsula as well as the Northern Lower Peninsula due to this storm's strength. The biggest factor for those areas will be cloudy cover. Click here to see the latest weather conditions and cloud cover for Michigan from the National Weather Service.

For those in areas with heavy light pollution, a trip to one of Michigan's Dark Sky Parks may be worthwhile. Click here to find a Dark Sky Park near you. These dark sky parks not only serve as great locales to view the northern lights but for viewing stars and constellations year-round.

Bundle up, pack the hot chocolate and keep an eye on the cloud cover. If you don't mind the cold and staying up late, you could be in for a real treat.