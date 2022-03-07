If you're someone who is stressed out by clutter or disorganized decorations...be warned: the tour of this home may be slightly triggering.

In Northport, MI sits a very bright and somewhat discombobulated home for sale. The home, listed by Lisa Mcsauby at Five Star Real Estate - Cedar, includes:

3 bedrooms

3 full bathrooms

central air

2-car attached garage

And probably one of the most beautiful views you can find in Michigan. Located at 11805 N Foxview Dr., the home is listed for $1,500,000 (a 200k increase from when it was first listed). The agent can be contacted at 231-499-9198 and you can see the full Zillow listing here.

Get our free mobile app

Now, let's take a tour of this somewhat dizzying home with a breathtaking view:

This Bright, $1.5 Million Home in Northport Has the Best View A home recently listed for sale in Northport is certainly colorful. And, it offers a fantastic view of Lake Michigan

See? Gorgeous on the outside. VERY busy on the inside.

If you're in the market for a new home but need a bit more privacy...check this out. You could own your very own island for less than a million bucks:

You Can Own Your Own Island for Less Than $1 Million in Eau Claire A private island, with a home included, is now listed for sale in Eau Claire, Michigan