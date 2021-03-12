Oakland County Lottery Club Claims Billion Dollar Prize

It's cliche, but it's true. It is the stuff dreams are made of. An Oakland County lottery club has come forward to claim a $1.05 Billion dollar Mega-Millions lottery prize, the largest in Michigan Lottery history.

The Wolverine FLL Club’s winning ticket matched all of the numbers drawn on Jan. 22 – 04-26-42-50-60 – and the Mega Ball 24. The winning ticket was bought at a Kroger store in Novi. But it almost didn't happen.

“A club member saw a sign that the jackpot was up to $1 billion and remembered that they hadn’t bought their tickets yet, so they pulled into the Kroger, “When you play of course you dream of winning, but the reality of it has been incredible." - Club representative and attorney, Kurt D. Panouses, Esq.

Imagine having to live with the fact you forgot to buy a lottery ticket that won over a billion dollars.

(Michigan Lottery via YouTube)

Panouses added "we plan to stay humble and pay it forward through charitable giving in southeast Michigan.”

In case you're wondering how a jackpot this size breaks down going through the tax process, here it is:

The club opted to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $776 million, instead of annuity payments for the full amount. After required income tax withholdings of 24% federal tax (about $186 million) and 4.25% state tax (about $33 million), the club received about $557 million. - WWJ

Kroger, for selling the ticket gets a $50,000 bonus, and has chosen to donate the entire amount to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

