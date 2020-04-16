Oakland County Thinking About Using Ice Arenas to Store COVID-19 Bodies

It would be a last resort situation but if forced to, the Oakland County medical examiner may have to reach out to ice arenas to store the victims of COIVD-19.

It's an absolutely horrible thought but a possibility if they run out of room to store the bodies. Apparently they've already brought in two big refrigerated trucks to try and accommodate the nearly 400 people that have passed away from COVID-19 in Oakland County.

According to WXYZ, the rinks would provide a lot of space and can be kept at the proper temperature to store bodies until funeral arrangements are made.

Not one thing about this is positive but I would have to assume families would be understanding given the current situation we're dealing with. Again, this would only happen as a last resort. Let's just hope it doesn't come down to that.

Source: WXYZ